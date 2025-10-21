The decision layer for Slack. Capture decisions. Assign ownership. Preserve context. Keep work moving with clarity.
Modern teams move fast inside Slack, but decisions still disappear in threads, get forgotten or rely on memory. Slack is built for conversation, but decisions often lack clear ownership and follow-through. Decision Desk adds the missing layer so teams never lose clarity again.
What Decision Desk Does
• Captures decisions the moment they are made
• Assigns clear ownership and deadlines so nothing drifts
• Creates a dedicated decision thread that holds full context
• Posts daily summaries of upcoming and completed decisions
• Preserves decision history so teams never repeat the same conversation
• Keeps everyone aligned automatically without more meetings
Why Teams Install Decision Desk
• Decisions stop disappearing
• Ownership becomes explicit
• Work moves faster with fewer back and forths
• Teams stay aligned without extra effort
• New teammates learn instantly through searchable decisions
• Leaders gain visibility into what is decided and why
How It Works
Type /decision in Slack and add a title, owner and deadline.
A decision thread appears so teammates can add ideas and context.
The owner finalizes what was decided and why.
Decision Desk posts and pins the final decision, searchable over time.
Daily summaries keep everyone aligned and accountable.
Best for Teams Who
• Work cross-functional
• Rely on Slack for fast communication
• Make frequent product, ops or project decisions
• Want clearer ownership and predictable follow-through
Key Commands
• /decision – Create a decision with owner and deadline
• /decision list – Show all active decisions in this channel
• /decision announce – Publish a decision made outside Slack or already agreed upon
• /decision my – View your decisions and the ones you follow
• /invite @Decision Desk – Add Decision Desk to any channel
• /decision help – Show this message
Built by Operators
Created by former PMO directors and operations leaders who have seen how decisions break down inside fast-moving teams—and how powerful clarity becomes when decisions finally have a home.
Support
Questions? Contact hello@decisiondesk.io