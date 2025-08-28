Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Refinder's will retain Customer Data (such as user access tokens, channel information, and user preferences) only for as long as the app is installed in the customer's workspace. This data is essential for providing the core functionality of our service.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
When a user deletes their Refinder workspace or an agent, all associated Slack data, specifically the member's Slack tokens and channel information, is immediately and permanently removed from our active systems.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All Customer Data is securely stored on Amazon Web Services (AWS) servers located in the United States (ap-northeast-2 region). We employ industry-standard security measures to protect data, including encryption in transit (using TLS 1.2 or higher) and encryption at rest (using AES-256). Access to customer data is strictly limited to authorized personnel only.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Republik Korea
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted on AWS (ap-northeast-2, Seoul region)
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
ChatGPT, GEMINI, AWS NOVA
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Refinder keeps no LLM data beyond response generation. Providers may briefly hold it for abuse checks. For context, Refinder temporarily stores parts of chats, then deletes them.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Refinder’s LLMs operate in a multi-tenant environment provided by each LLM vendor. Customer queries are processed per request and are not shared across tenants.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
LLM providers (OpenAI, Google, AWS) process data in secure cloud regions. Refinder prevents long-term storage outside AWS Seoul, except briefly during model inference.