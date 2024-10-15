Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Julius AI retains Customer Data for as long as an account remains active and for up to 30 days following account termination to allow restoration if needed.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Julius AI does not archive Customer Data. Backups are maintained solely for business continuity and disaster recovery, stored in encrypted form with strict access controls, and automatically purged in accordance with Julius AI’s Data Management and Retention Policy.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Julius AI stores Customer Data securely on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) using encrypted storage for all data at rest and in transit. Access is restricted through role-based controls and multi-factor authentication. Data residency and handling comply with Julius AI’s Information Security and Privacy Policies.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
ChatGPT & Claude
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Julius AI does not allow LLM providers (OpenAI or Anthropic) to retain, log, or use Customer Data for model training. Prompts and responses are processed transiently through API calls and are not stored by the LLM providers.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Julius AI’s LLM integrations operate in a secure, multi-tenant cloud environment with strict logical data separation. Customer prompts and responses are processed via OpenAI and Anthropic enterprise APIs, which do not retain or train on Customer Data.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Julius AI operates on a multi-tenant architecture while ensuring logical data separation. Customer prompts and outputs are processed via API calls to trusted LLM providers (OpenAI and Anthropic) under enterprise agreements that prohibit model training.