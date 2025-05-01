Stay informed with code quality notifications in Slack
SonarQube Cloud is a simple, scalable, and fast SaaS solution for high-quality code. It empowers teams to deliver integrated code quality and security by providing actionable code intelligence that drives better development.
This integration for Slack seamlessly connects SonarQube Cloud's power directly to your team's workflows, transforming reactive fire drills into proactive quality control. It easily integrates with DevOps platforms to deliver continuous quality improvements without slowing your team down.Key benefits:
• Prevent bad merges:
This integration acts as a safety net for team leads, instantly notifying them in Slack when a project's Quality Gate fails. This crucial visibility allows them to act as soon as critical issues have been identified
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• Reduce developer friction:
Developers receive immediate feedback in the tool they use all day. No more hunting through UIs to find out why a check failed; a single click takes them directly from the Slack alert to the code issue.
• Improve team collaboration:
Real-time alerts on failures and recoveries keep everyone on the same page about code health, fostering a shared sense of ownership over quality.
• Simple and powerful:
A quick setup connects your organization, and simple slash commands are used to subscribe specific channels to project notifications.
─────────Getting started
Once the app has been installed, anyone with 'browse' access or higher to a project in Sonar can add Quality Gate notifications to their chosen channel.
Navigate to your desired channel and run the following commands:
/invite @SonarQube
/sonarqube connect
/sonarqube subscribe [project_key]
To unsubscribe, simply run:
/sonarqube unsubscribe [project_key]
You can find more information here
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