Mintlify in Slack lets your team create and maintain your docs without leaving the conversations where the work actually happens. Ask the agent to draft a new page, update an existing one, or flag stale content right from a Slack thread. It reads the surrounding discussion, pulls context from the tools you already use (GitHub, Linear, Notion, Google Drive, Jira, Confluence, and more), and opens a docs PR you can review in seconds. The conversation where the decision was made becomes the source for the doc that captures it. Beyond authoring, the agent also answers questions about your existing docs with cited links — so the same place you write docs is the place your team reads them. What you can do: * Turn a Slack thread into a new docs page or update, with the right context already pulled in.

* Ask "what's our policy on X?" in any channel or DM and get a sourced answer.

* Let the agent flag docs that look out of date as your code and tickets evolve.

* Configure install scope, channel access, and notification preferences from your Mintlify dashboard — never @channel, never #general by default. Mintlify uses AI to generate documentation drafts and answers. Responses may contain inaccuracies and should be reviewed before publishing or relying on them. Built on the platform that powers documentation for thousands of engineering teams. Slack data is never used to train models. Free to install with your existing Mintlify workspace.