Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Tembo retains your personal data for as long as reasonably necessary for the purposes and criteria outlined in our Privacy Policy. You have control to delete conversations by disconnecting your Tembo account from the Tembo in Slack app and/or by request deletion via emailing us at support@tembo.io.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Tembo will archive/remove any data upon user request. Users can contact us via our discord or support@tembo.io as well as security@tembo.io.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We employ strong safeguards to protect your information, though no online system is completely risk-free. Consider this when sharing data with Tembo.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Claude, Open GPT models, Composer 1, Gemini
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
By default, your Slack conversations aren't used to train any models or stored within them.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
By default, data centers are multi-tenancy, unless otherwise agreed upon.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
By default, we only process customer data in data centers located in the United States, unless otherwise agreed upon.