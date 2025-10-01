Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Tembo retains your personal data for as long as reasonably necessary for the purposes and criteria outlined in our Privacy Policy. You have control to delete conversations by disconnecting your Tembo account from the Tembo in Slack app and/or by request deletion via emailing us at support@tembo.io.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Tembo will archive/remove any data upon user request. Users can contact us via our discord or support@tembo.io as well as security@tembo.io.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We employ strong safeguards to protect your information, though no online system is completely risk-free. Consider this when sharing data with Tembo.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) Claude, Open GPT models, Composer 1, Gemini

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM By default, your Slack conversations aren't used to train any models or stored within them.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung By default, data centers are multi-tenancy, unless otherwise agreed upon.