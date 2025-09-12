Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We retain your personal data only for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy.
While account is active, we will keep your personal data, including account and billing information, while your account is active and you are subscribed to our services. This allows us to manage your subscription and provide continuous access to your account.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
When you unsubscribe or close your account, we will delete all your personal data from our systems. This includes all data related to your account, billing, and any metrics/logs collected through our monitoring agents. Once deleted, your data cannot be recovered.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We only collect essential data required to operate Simple Observability, deliver our services, and improve the platform.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no