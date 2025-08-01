Responsly makes it effortless to gather customer feedback and keep your team aligned. With our survey suite, you can capture valuable insights and have them instantly shared in Slack—so the right people see the right answers, right away. Once connected, survey results flow directly into the Slack channel you choose. Each response arrives in real time, neatly organized by question. If the participant is identified, you’ll also see who provided the feedback, giving your team instant context. No more switching tools or chasing down data—Responsly brings the voice of your customers straight to where your team is already working. Set-up takes just a moment, and you’ll be ready to act on feedback faster than ever. You can always get our personal support.