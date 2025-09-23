FlowTogether: ADHD Focus Sessions

FlowTogether is virtual body doubling for Slack teams. A focus technique popular in ADHD communities. When you can't focus alone, start with someone else.
The secret to starting isn't willpower. It's company. Book a quick session, join a huddle, mute and dive in. Same room energy. No room required.How It Works
• Book a session: Pick a time and invite 1-3 teammates
• Join the huddle: Share what you're tackling
• Work in focused silence: Everyone mutes and dives in
• Check in at the end: Share what you got done, book the next oneWhy It Actually Works
• Body doubling effect
: A focus technique for ADHD. We stay focused when others are working nearby.
• Accountability
: Way harder to bail when someone's waiting
• Zero friction
: Everything happens in Slack where you already work
• Momentum builder
: One productive session leads to the nextFeatures That Matter
• Quick booking via shortcuts or app home
• Auto-reminders 10 minutes before
• Progress timer during sessions
• Dedicated #flow-sessions
channel
• Works with any task you've been avoiding: code, writing, admin, emailsPerfect For
• ADHD professionals who use body doubling to focus at work
• Remote teams who miss working alongside someone
• Anyone struggling to stay focused while working from home
• That task you've been putting off for weeksWhat Teams Are Saying
"I finally wrote that proposal I'd been putting off for weeks. 50 minutes, done."
"Virtual body doubling right in Slack. No extra apps, no strangers, just my team."
"The hardest part about deep work is starting. This solves that."
Setup takes 30 seconds.flowtogether.co