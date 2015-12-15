Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Dead Man's Snitch retains Customer Data in accordance with both GDPR and CCPA legislation. Customer Data is only retained as long as we have a legal basis for doing so in order to provide services to our customers

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Dead Man's Snitch retains Customer Data in accordance with both GDPR and CCPA legislation. We remove all live data about a customer when they delete their account on our service. Customer Data may be retained for up to 30 days in historic backups.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Customer Data is all stored in the United States and it is encrypted both at rest and while in transit.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Data is all stored in the cloud with one of a few select providers.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Amazon AWS, Heroku, Fly.io

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes