Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Dead Man's Snitch retains Customer Data in accordance with both GDPR and CCPA legislation. Customer Data is only retained as long as we have a legal basis for doing so in order to provide services to our customers
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Dead Man's Snitch retains Customer Data in accordance with both GDPR and CCPA legislation. We remove all live data about a customer when they delete their account on our service. Customer Data may be retained for up to 30 days in historic backups.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customer Data is all stored in the United States and it is encrypted both at rest and while in transit.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Data is all stored in the cloud with one of a few select providers.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Amazon AWS, Heroku, Fly.io
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter