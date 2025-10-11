Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Focus Tiger retains user data only as long as necessary to provide the service. For Slack users, data is retained while the app remains installed and active. If a user has no interaction with the app for 12 months, we notify them and delete their data after 30 days unless they reactivate. Data retention follows our published Privacy Policy.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
When a user or workspace admin uninstalls Focus Tiger, all associated data is flagged for deletion and permanently removed within 10 business days in accordance with Slack’s Developer Policy. Users may also request immediate deletion at any time by contacting pertti@focustiger.io
, in which case data is permanently deleted within 48 hours.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customer data is stored securely in EU-based data centers. Data is encrypted in transit and at rest, and access is restricted to authorized personnel only. We do not sell or share data with third parties for advertising or marketing purposes.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud-hosted in EU data centers. Databases and services use encrypted storage and secure access controls. Only authorized internal personnel can access data for support and maintenance.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Render (EU Region)
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no