Thread to LLM

Turn any Slack conversation into clean, AI-ready format in seconds. Perfect for teams using ChatGPT, Claude, or other AI assistants to analyze discussions, extract insights, or create documentation from internal conversations. How it works:

1. Copy any Slack message or thread link (via ... menu → Copy link)

2. Run /copy-thread [paste link]

3. Get formatted, anonymized markdown ready to paste into any AI tool Key Features:

- Clean markdown formatting (no Slack artifacts like @mentions, @here)

- Automatic user anonymization (User_1, User_2...) for privacy

- Handles threads of any length (14 messages processed in ~2 seconds)

- Auto-joins public channels when needed (zero setup)

- Works in private channels (just invite the bot first) Privacy First:

Messages are never stored. Everything is processed in real-time and immediately discarded. Real-world use cases:

- Product managers summarizing feature discussions with ChatGPT

- Engineers turning tech conversations into documentation with Claude

- Support teams extracting action items from customer feedback threads

- Team leads getting AI analysis of retrospective discussions No setup, no config, no friction. Just copy threads and go.