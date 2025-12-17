Thread to LLM

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Thread → LLM does NOT retain message content. Messages are processed in real-time in memory and immediately discarded after formatting. We only retain: (1) OAuth installation tokens (encrypted, stored until app uninstall), and (2) anonymous usage statistics (install/uninstall events, command count - no message content or user identifiers).
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Upon app uninstallation, installation tokens are automatically deleted from our database within 24 hours via Slack's app_uninstalled webhook. Users can request manual deletion of all data by emailing support@kamilbuksakowski.dev. Message content is never archived as it is never stored.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We store only essential data: (1) Encrypted OAuth installation tokens in PostgreSQL database to maintain workspace connections, and (2) Anonymous usage metrics (timestamps, event types) without any user identifiers or message content. All message content fetched via Slack API is processed in-memory and immediately discarded - zero persistence.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud-hosted on Railway platform with PostgreSQL database. All data (installation tokens and usage stats) is stored in Railway's managed infrastructure with encrypted connections (SSL/TLS).
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Railway
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no