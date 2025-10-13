Culture Fit - Safety Radar

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Safety Radar retains only anonymized and aggregated team-level metrics.
Raw message data retrieved from Slack is processed in real time and automatically deleted within seconds after analysis. No identifiable or personal data is permanently stored.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Safety Radar does not archive customer data.
All message data is transient and deleted immediately after processing.
Customers can request full deletion of aggregated analytics at any time by contacting privacy@culture-fit.net
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Only aggregated, non-identifiable data (such as team-level sentiment trends and alert frequency) is securely stored in encrypted databases.
All storage and processing comply with GDPR and Slack’s Data Protection Addendum.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted on AWS (Amazon Web Services) using EU-based servers (Frankfurt) with encryption at rest (AES-256) and in transit (TLS 1.2+).
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS (Amazon Web Services) – EU (Frankfurt, Germany)
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no