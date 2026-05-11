Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We retain your information for as long as necessary to provide our Service and fulfill the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy. Active account data is retained while you use our Service When you uninstall Stipulate or your subscription ends, we delete your data within 14 days Some information may be retained longer if required by law or for legitimate business purposes (e.g., resolving disputes, enforcing agreements) Aggregated, anonymized data may be retained indefinitely for analytics and service improvement

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten When you uninstall Stipulate or your subscription ends, we delete your data within 14 days Some information may be retained longer if required by law or for legitimate business purposes (e.g., resolving disputes, enforcing agreements) Aggregated, anonymized data may be retained indefinitely for analytics and service improvement To contact us regarding your data deletion, email support@stipulate.work

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We implement appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect your information: Data encryption in transit and at rest Secure data storage in MongoDB Atlas with AWS infrastructure Regular security assessments and updates Access controls and authentication mechanisms Workspace isolation to prevent cross-workspace data access However, no method of transmission over the Internet or electronic storage is 100% secure. While we strive to use commercially acceptable means to protect your information, we cannot guarantee its absolute security.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting MongoDB Atlas (AWS): For secure data storage in the United States

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://stipulate.work/privacy