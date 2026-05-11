Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We retain your information for as long as necessary to provide our Service and fulfill the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy.
Active account data is retained while you use our Service
When you uninstall Stipulate or your subscription ends, we delete your data within 14 days
Some information may be retained longer if required by law or for legitimate business purposes (e.g., resolving disputes, enforcing agreements)
Aggregated, anonymized data may be retained indefinitely for analytics and service improvement
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
When you uninstall Stipulate or your subscription ends, we delete your data within 14 days
Some information may be retained longer if required by law or for legitimate business purposes (e.g., resolving disputes, enforcing agreements)
Aggregated, anonymized data may be retained indefinitely for analytics and service improvement
To contact us regarding your data deletion, email support@stipulate.work
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We implement appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect your information:
Data encryption in transit and at rest
Secure data storage in MongoDB Atlas with AWS infrastructure
Regular security assessments and updates
Access controls and authentication mechanisms
Workspace isolation to prevent cross-workspace data access
However, no method of transmission over the Internet or electronic storage is 100% secure. While we strive to use commercially acceptable means to protect your information, we cannot guarantee its absolute security.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
MongoDB Atlas (AWS): For secure data storage in the United States
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no