Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Clozd will retain customer data in accordance with our Data Management Policy. Clozd retains customer data for 30 days after cessation of service unless otherwise directed by the customer. All retention procedures follow industry best practices and legal requirements. For review of our Data Management Policy please see our trust center (trust.clozd.com).
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Clozd will remove customer data in accordance with our Data Management Policy. Clients may request data erasure at any time, with removal completed within 20 days. All disposal procedures follow industry best practices and legal requirements. For review of our Data Management Policy please see our trust center (trust.clozd.com).
For any additional questions or requests for data removal, please email us at privacy@clozd.com.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Clozd will store customer data in accordance with our Data Management Policy. Clozd stores customer data in AWS us-east-1 (Virginia, USA) with logical separation between clients. Data is encrypted in transit and at rest. Data is classified, labeled, and handled according to sensitivity, with strict access controls. For review of our Data Management Policy please see our trust center (trust.clozd.com).
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS, us-east-1 region
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no