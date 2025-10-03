Vee by Visier

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
The interactive chat session is cleared as soon as the user closes or refreshes their session. For product improvement and monitoring, user questions are logged within Visier's secure environment for up to 7 years. This information is not stored or retained by our third-party LLM partners. Visier does not store any Slack access tokens. User questions asked as part of the Slackbot activity follows the policy above.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
The interactive chat session is cleared as soon as the user closes or refreshes their session. For product improvement and monitoring, user questions are logged within Visier's secure environment for up to 7 years. This information is not stored or retained by our third-party LLM partners. Visier does not store any Slack access tokens. User questions asked as part of the Slackbot activity follows the policy above.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
The interactive chat session is cleared as soon as the user closes or refreshes their session. For product improvement and monitoring, user questions are logged within Visier's secure environment for up to 7 years. This information is not stored or retained by our third-party LLM partners. Visier does not store any Slack access tokens. User questions asked as part of the Slackbot activity follows the policy above.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Kanada, Deutschland, Singapur, USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Visier provides customers with the option of cloud-hosting in either AWS data centers (Canada, US, Germany, or Singapore) or Azure data centers (Canada or US).
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS, Azure
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Microsoft Azure OpenAI Services’ GPT models and AWS Bedrock Claude models
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
The LLMs retain this data only for so long as the conversation thread/Vee session remains.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) agent that utilizes a third-party LLM, which processes queries and conversational history to generate responses.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
The LLM processes the data from either the USA, Canada, or EU.