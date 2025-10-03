Vee by Visier

The customer, as the data controller, is responsible for responding to Data Subject Requests. Any direct requests to Visier from a data subject are forwarded to your organization for response, unless the law requires Visier to respond directly. As Visier People is a solution that leverages the source data your organisation transfers to Visier, you can fulfill data subject requests directly by extracting this information from your human resource management system or your candidate applicant tracking system as the original source systems. To further support your obligations, Visier offers functionality for you to extract/export data available on individuals within the Visier People solution. To support data subject deletion requests, customers may request Visier to delete employee or candidate data from Visier's systems. The customer must submit this request to Visier (without undue delay) in writing through a duly authorized representative, and Visier will make reasonable efforts to support the request following the customer's instructions. Visier also offers customers the option to de-identify data as deleting data impacts the customer's historical data available in the solution. This request must also be submitted in writing through a duly authorized representative and the customer must determine what data elements or fields are de-identified. Customers can email privacy@visier.com for support regarding data deletion requests. More details can be referenced in our Privacy statement: