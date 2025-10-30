Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Vercel retains Customer Data only for the minimum necessary period to fulfill contractual/legal obligations, support the Services, or meet business needs. Upon termination, Customer Data is deleted within a commercially reasonable timeframe unless legally required to retain it. For more info see our Data Processing Agreement (vercel.com/legal/DPA) and our Information Security Policy (security@vercel.com)
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Customer Data can be deleted using self-service functionality in account settings or upon account termination. Vercel deletes Customer Data in accordance with our Privacy Policy, DPA, and Information Security Policy.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customer Data is encrypted and stored at rest using AES-256, and in transit using TLS 1.2+. Data is hosted across AWS, Azure, and GCP infrastructure. For more info see our Data Processing Agreement (vercel.com/legal/DPA) and our Information Security Policy (security@vercel.com)
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Primary storage of information is in the United States, with optional, ephemeral storage in the EEA. A list of Vercel’s Subprocessors, including their functions and locations, is available at https://vercel.com/legal/sub-processors.
Cloud hosted via AWS, Azure, and GCP.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS, Azure, GCP
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
v0 uses LLMs provided by approved third-party subprocessors (see security.vercel.com/subprocessors) accessed via secure APIs. No Slack workspace messages or customer content are used to train or fine-tune any model.
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
v0 retains user inputs and outputs only as long as necessary to deliver the service and ensure its reliability. Slack workspace data is never retained for model training.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Customer data processed by v0 is logically isolated by workspace and stored in separate, access-controlled environments.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
v0 data is stored and processed in the regions where Vercel and its subprocessors operate (see security.vercel.com/subprocessors). We do not currently guarantee regional data residency but continue to evaluate additional options.