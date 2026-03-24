Cadencepro Assistant

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Cadence Pro retains only the minimum Customer Data required to deliver Slack notifications. We do not store message content from Slack. Metadata such as workspace identifiers, installation details, and user authorization tokens are retained for as long as the integration remains active to ensure functionality. If a workspace uninstalls the app or revokes authorization, all associated retained metadata is deleted within 30 days. No customer-entered work data is stored beyond what is required for secure operation of the integration.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Cadence Pro removes Customer Data promptly when it is no longer required for operation of the integration. When a Slack workspace uninstalls the app or a user revokes permissions, all related metadata—including workspace identifiers and authorization tokens—is permanently deleted within 30 days. Customers may also request data removal at any time, in which case deletion is completed within the same 30-day window. Cadence Pro does not archive Slack message content or store user-generated work data for the purposes of the Slack integration.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Cadence Pro stores limited Customer Data—primarily workspace metadata and authorization tokens—securely in encrypted databases hosted in cloud environments within the United States. No Slack message content or user-generated task/sprint data is stored as part of the Slack integration. All stored data is encrypted at rest and encrypted in transit using industry-standard protocols. Access is restricted to authorized personnel for operational and security purposes only.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Hosted in AWS Cloud
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no