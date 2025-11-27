Plug and AI brings the world's best AI models directly into Slack. Your entire team gets instant access to ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and 300+ models through simple @-mentions—without managing individual subscriptions. Features:

- Multi-model access: Switch between GPT-5, Claude, Gemini instantly

- Image understanding & generation: Analyze screenshots, generate visuals

- Thread-aware conversations: AI maintains context in Slack threads

- Unified workspace billing: One shared credit pool, no per-seat fees Problems It Solves:

:money_with_wings: The $20/Seat Problem: Most employees use AI occasionally, yet subscriptions charge $20/user/month regardless. A team of 10 pays $200/month. With Plug and AI, the same team pays ~$35. 80%+ savings.

:lock: Vendor Lock-in: Don't get stuck with yesterday's best model. Switch from GPT to Claude to Gemini mid-conversation—always use the newest, best model for your task.

:clipboard: Billing Chaos: One workspace balance, one Stripe checkout, one invoice. No more tracking multiple subscriptions or chasing reimbursements. Get started:

- Click "Add to Slack" → receive $1.00 free credit instantly

- Talk to @AI on any channel, ask questions like:

@ai What's the best approach for......

@ai gpt-5.1 Analyze this chart [attach screenshot] Choose models:

/ai set premium — highest quality (GPT-5.1, Gemini 3 Pro, etc.)

/ai set free — free-tier models for experimentation

Or specify inline: @ai gemini-3-pro Write a tech spec...... Manage credits:

- View balance in the App Home tab

- Click ":credit_card: Buy More Credits" to add funds via Stripe

- $0/month base cost

- Pay-per-use: Wholesale API rates + 10% Add to Slack today. $1.00 free credit. No credit card required. :warning: Important Information:

Slack Plan Requirement: The AI agent experience in Slack's app container requires a paid Slack plan. However, @mentions, direct messages, and /ai commands work on all Slack plans, including free.

AI Accuracy Disclaimer: Plug and AI provides access to third-party Large Language Models (LLMs) including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and other. These AI models may occasionally generate inaccurate, incomplete, or outdated information. Always verify important information independently. AI responses should not be relied upon for critical decisions without human review.