Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We take your privacy and security of your data seriously. Data is stored as long as NikaTime is installed in your workspace. You can also permanently delete your NikaTime account by emailing us at nikatime@nikatime.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten You can delete or update the personal data we use by editing your profile in your team chat application, our records will be updated immediately and none of the previous information will be saved. You can also permanently delete your NikaTime account by emailing us at nikatime@nikatime.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Data is stored durably and securely using MongoDB Atlas. All data is encrypted in transit with HTTPS.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://support.nikatime.com/en/articles/2546146-how-will-you-handle-my-private-data

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) OpenAi Gpt-4o

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM OpenAI retention policy https://platform.openai.com/docs/models/default-usage-policies-by-endpoint (/v1/chat/completions)

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Multi Tenant with logical customer segmentation.