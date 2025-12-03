Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Panelista retains personal data only as long as necessary to fulfill its processing purposes. When a user account is deactivated, personal data is deleted or de-identified within 30 days, unless retention is required by law or needed for legal claims.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Data is reviewed on a case-by-case basis and deleted when no longer needed for the purposes it was collected. No separate archival process is used — data is either actively stored or deleted in accordance with applicable EU legislation.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All data is stored and processed within the EU. Infrastructure is hosted on Scaleway (Paris, France) for databases, images, and videos. All data is encrypted at rest and in transit with appropriate technical and organizational security measures.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Niederlande, Frankreich

Details zum Daten-Hosting Dedicated server.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Hetzner

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) Anthropic Claude Opus

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM API inputs and outputs are retained for 7 days by default (effective September 14, 2025), after which they are automatically deleted.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Anthropic does not use API inputs or outputs for model training. Under standard commercial terms, data is processed in isolation per request.