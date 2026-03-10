Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We take measures to delete your information or maintain it in a de-identified form when it is no longer necessary to be kept in identifiable form for the purposes for which we process it, unless we are required by law to keep this information for a longer period. When determining the specific retention period, we take into account various criteria, such as the type of service provided to you, the nature and length of our relationship with you, and mandatory retention periods provided by applicable law and any statute of limitations. When you request to delete your account, we delete your data within 30 days.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Upon termination, your right to use the Service will cease immediately. If you wish to delete your account, you may request account deletion at https://replit.com/account by selecting “Request Account Deletion.” Upon account deletion, we will delete your stored data in accordance with our data retention policy and applicable law.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Your privacy is important to us. As explained in our Privacy Policy, which is part of this Terms, we want to inform you that we collect, use, and share your personal information and usage data to provide and improve the Service, communicate with you, and for security purposes. We comply with applicable privacy laws, including GDPR and CCPA, in our handling of personal data. By using the Service, you consent to such processing and you warrant that all data provided by you is accurate.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no