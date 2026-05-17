Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We retain Customer Data for Viktor (including connection credentials, basic workspace/user identifiers, workspace settings, files stored in Viktor, conversations and outputs generated in Viktor, scheduled tasks, approval decisions, and service logs) only as long as needed to provide the Service, meet contractual obligations, and comply with law. When an account is closed or we receive a validated deletion request, we delete Customer Data from active production systems typically within ~30 days; remaining copies are removed as encrypted backups age out on their normal rotation (currently ~35 days). Viktor does not store Slack message content or Slack channel history; any Slack data accessed via the API is processed transiently to perform requested actions. We do not use Customer Data for advertising, and we do not train our own or third-party foundation models on Customer Data.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten We maintain documented retention and disposal procedures for production systems, logs, and backups. Customer-initiated deletions (e.g., account closure or DSR requests) trigger account removal, deletion/anonymization of associated Customer Data, and de-provisioning of access credentials (including OAuth tokens). Backups are encrypted, used only for business continuity, and are automatically overwritten or purged at the end of their retention period. Where legally permitted, customers may request an export prior to deletion.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Customer Data is stored in encrypted databases (AWS RDS PostgreSQL) and encrypted object storage (Cloudflare R2) in US regions. Data is encrypted in transit (TLS 1.2+/1.3) and at rest (AES-256 with cloud-provider key management). Access is restricted via private networking, RBAC, MFA, and logging.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Viktor is a cloud-hosted, multi-tenant SaaS running on AWS with additional managed services from Cloudflare, Modal, and Vercel. Systems are deployed in private subnets with no direct public access; only authenticated application services can access them.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cloudflare, Modal, Vercel, Google Cloud Platform

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://get-viktor.notion.site/subprocessors

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) Anthropic (Claude Opus 4.6), Google (Gemini Flash 3.0)

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM Within Viktor, LLM prompts and outputs are stored only as long as needed to provide product functionality (e.g., to show previous drafts or conversation context) and are governed by our general data-retention policy described below.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung LLM processing is performed on enterprise, multi-tenant model endpoints operated by our AI providers; customer prompts and outputs are logically segregated by authentication scopes and customer identifiers.