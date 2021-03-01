WorkBoard brings OKRs to the enterprise for quick iteration and alignment on strategic priorities. OKRs helps teams stay connected, aligned, and moving toward results and WorkBoard is the platform of choice for Cisco, Microsoft, Comcast, Workday, Malwarebytes, Zuora, and more!
The WorkBoard integration for Slack combines artificial intelligence and machine learning in WoBot — a chatbot that lets you see, manage, and update OKRs conversationally:
* Get a quick view of your objectives, results, and KPIs — or anyone else’s.
* Update your key results easily with WoBot reminders and assistance.
* See your risks and blockers and take action on them.
* Build smart meeting agendas, and throw some kudos to your team.
* Ask for your priorities this week and get your list of results and high priority action items; advance or update them in chat. Kick items to next week or update on the spot.
* See team and 1on1 meetings for the week and create smart agendas that include specific KRs for discussion.
* Check everyone’s calendar and schedule in the open window.
* Lookup anyone’s OKRs and progress with a simple question -- how’s Mary doing?
* Turn Slack conversations into actions that persist beyond the moment and align to OKRs.
* Get notifications when others update KRs, comment on your OKRs or give kudos; reply in Slack, and WoBot threads the conversation back through WorkBoard.
Learn more(https://workboard.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/115007128928
) about OKRs in WorkBoard with Slack and using WoBot.
Contact developers at support@workboard.com