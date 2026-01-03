Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Clear does not retain customer message content. Messages are processed transiently to generate suggestions and are not stored after the request completes.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Because message content is not stored, there is no customer message data to archive or remove
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Clear does not store Slack message content. Only minimal technical metadata required for app functionality is processed, and no message text is persisted.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Deutschland, USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Co-located Cloudflare
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Cloudflare
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
OpenAI, Anthropic, Google
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
The app does not intentionally retain user content after processing. Audio and
text are processed transiently and discarded once transcription and refinement
are completed.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
User-provided text and audio content is sent to the LLM provider solely for
on-demand transcription and message refinement. Data is processed per request
and is not used to train models or shared with other customers.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
LLM processing occurs in the provider-managed regions used by OpenAI and
Anthropic. The app does not control regional selection but does not require
long-term storage of customer content.