Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Curiosities Inc. retains Slack workspace data (OAuth tokens, channel configurations, and workspace metadata) only as long as necessary to provide the Waldo notification service. When users disconnect the Slack integration, all related OAuth tokens and configuration data are immediately and permanently deleted from our systems. Upon customer account termination, any remaining data is deleted within 60 days through automated deletion processes per our Data Management Policy. Data retention periods are reviewed annually to ensure compliance with business needs and regulatory requirements.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Slack workspace data classified as confidential (OAuth tokens, access credentials) is securely deleted when no longer needed for service functionality. Customers can disconnect the Slack integration at any time through the Waldo application settings, which triggers immediate removal of OAuth tokens and configuration data. Upon request, Curiosities Inc. will delete all Slack-related data within 30 days unless retention is required by law or legitimate business interest. All data deletion follows secure erasure procedures in accordance with our Data Management Policy, ensuring data is irrecoverably removed from production systems.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All Slack workspace data is stored in encrypted PostgreSQL databases hosted on AWS infrastructure in the United States. OAuth tokens and authentication credentials are encrypted at rest and in transit over public networks in accordance with our Cryptography Policy. Access to Slack integration data is restricted to authorized personnel with documented approval and follows principle of least privilege. Production data is never used in non-production environments. Regular security audits and access reviews ensure compliance with data protection standards. Third-party vendor security practices are assessed in accordance with our Third-Party Management Policy.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted on AWS infrastructure. PostgreSQL database hosted on AWS RDS, Serverless functions on AWS Lambda, static assets on AWS S3.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Amazon Web Services (AWS)

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://www.waldo.fyi/tos

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) Anthropic Claude (Claude Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku families), OpenAI GPT (GPT-4o, GPT-4, GPT-5 families), Google Gemini, and xAI Grok

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM Waldo does not persist LLM inputs or outputs beyond what is needed to deliver results to the user. LLM providers process data transiently under their commercial API terms — Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google's API data policies state that API inputs and out

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Waldo accesses LLM providers (Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, xAI) via their commercial APIs. Each provider processes data in their own infrastructure. Waldo does not operate self-hosted or dedicated-tenant LLM instances. Customer data is sent to providers.