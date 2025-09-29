Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Shortcut shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine retention periods for their data. By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of their contract with Shortcut. Shortcut may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This request must be made by the customer, and Shortcut may require additional ID verification. Shortcut should hard-delete all information from currently-running production systems within one month of the deletion request. To uphold the privacy and security of customer data, only designated personnel, specifically Backend Engineers and Customer Support team members, have the authority to initiate the deletion of customer data. This limited access ensures that data deletion is performed accurately and securely. In addition, Shortcut has a Zero Data Retention agreement in place with Anthropic (primary LLM provider).

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten In addition to the policies outlined in "Data retention policy" above, Shortcut also honors GDPR erasure requests made by customers, fulfilling those requests by completely removing all personally identifiable information from Shortcut systems within thirty days of receipt of the request.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung == Encryption Requirements == Shortcut standard assets (as defined by Shortcut’s Asset Management Policy) must have full disk encryption enabled. Endpoint storage and all customer data at rest should be encrypted using AES-256 standard or higher. Data in transit should be encrypted using Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.2 or higher. Encryption shall be performed in accordance with industry standards, including NIST SP 800-57. Shortcut will not engage in “roll-your-own” encryption, algorithms, or practices and will not use “security through obscurity” within production infrastructure or applications. Secure hashing algorithms should meet the standards defined for use in the NIST Secure Hash Standard. Data masking techniques and encryption algorithms should be reviewed and approved by the security team. Shortcut-managed wireless networks, including corporate and guest networks, must encrypt data in transit using the WPA2-AES encryption protocol or higher. Unsupported ciphers, protocols, and algorithms should be disabled. == Key Management == Cryptographic keys must be generated and stored securely, preventing loss, theft, or compromise. Access to cryptographic keys and secrets must be restricted to authorized individuals and tightly controlled in accordance with the Access Control Policy. Cryptographic keys must not be stored in source code as plain text. Cryptographic keys must be transmitted by reliable and secure methods to maintain confidentiality and integrity. Separate communication channels should be used for key and data transfer. The key and encrypted data should not be transferred together via the same medium. Key generation must be seeded from an industry standard random number generator (RNG). For examples, see NIST Annex C: Approved Random Number Generators for FIPS PUB 140-2. Public web properties, applicable infrastructure components, and applications using SSL/TLS, SSH, etc., to facilitate the encryption of data in transit should have certificates signed by a known trust certificate authority.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud-hosted on AWS

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://www.shortcut.com/gdpr-subprocessors

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) Anthropic's claude-sonnet-4-5, claude-haiku-4-5; same models via AWS Bedrock as a fall-back

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM Shortcut has a Zero Data Retention agreement in place with Anthropic. Per AWS: "Amazon Bedrock doesn't store or log your prompts and completions."

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung From Anthropic: "Anthropic...may process customer data in select countries in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia, and store data in data centers located in the United States." AWS Bedrock is limited to us-east