Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Refix AI retains Customer Data for as long as the customer maintains an active subscription. Analytics data retrieved from customer-connected integrations (e.g., Mixpanel, PostHog, Google Analytics, BigQuery, Metabase) is processed in-memory during query handling and is not written to long-term storage. Customers may request deletion of all Customer Data at any time by contacting hey@refix.ai. Upon a deletion request — or upon subscription cancellation or account closure — Refix AI permanently deletes all Customer Data within 30 days.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Customers may request deletion of their data at any time by emailing hey@refix.ai from a verified workspace admin address. Upon receiving a deletion request, Refix AI: (1) verifies the requester's authorization, (2) permanently deletes all Customer Data within 30 days across primary databases, caches, and the secret store, and (3) sends a confirmation email upon completion. Deletion is permanent and irreversible and covers all persisted data. For GDPR data subject requests (Articles 15–17), Refix AI responds within 30 days as required by law. Refix AI does not retain a long-term archive or backup of Customer Data after deletion.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All Customer Data is stored on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) infrastructure located in the europe-west4 region (Netherlands) to support data residency requirements. Primary storage is Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL 16 with private IP networking and encryption at rest using AES-256. Ephemeral storage is an in-cluster Redis instance running in the same GCP region, used for workflow job queues and short-lived thread-context caches with a 24-hour TTL. Secrets (OAuth tokens, API keys) are managed via GCP Secret Manager with EU-region-locked replication. All data is encrypted in transit using TLS 1.2+ on both external and internal connections. Data categories stored include: encrypted OAuth tokens for connected integrations, conversation metadata (thread IDs, session IDs, timestamps),

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Niederlande

Details zum Daten-Hosting Refix AI is a cloud-hosted SaaS product operated on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) in the europe-west4 region (Netherlands). Two deployment models are offered: 1. Multi-tenant cloud SaaS (default): Customers share a logically isolated multi-tenant environment on Refix-operated GCP infrastructure. Tenant isolation is enforced at the application layer via per-tenant PostgreSQL schemas, per-tenant Redis key namespaces, and per-tenant encrypted credentials for every connected integration. All compute runs on a private GKE cluster with private-IP databases and a single egress NAT. 2. Dedicated single-tenant (enterprise, on request): Enterprise customers may request a fully isolated deployment with their own database, cache, and orchestrator instances, operated by Refix AI on GCP (same region). A self-hosted option is additionally available for customers with strict data residency or regulatory requirements — published as a Helm chart deployable in the customer's own Kubernetes environment. In the self-hosted model, no customer data reaches Refix AI's infrastructure.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen GCP

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) Gemini 3.1 (pro, flash), gemini-embedding-001, Claude Sonnet

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM Google Gemini is accessed via Google Cloud Vertex AI and is configured such that Customer Data is not retained at rest by Google. Prompts and responses are cached in-memory only, with a 24-hour TTL, and are not used to train or improve Google's foundati

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Google Gemini operates on Google Cloud Vertex AI in the europe-west4 region (Netherlands) within a Refix-owned GCP project, logically isolated from each other