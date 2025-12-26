Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Tone retains Customer Data in accordance with our Privacy Policy. We retain aggregated statistics (e.g., tone analysis counts, improvement rates, user preferences) while your account is active. We do NOT store actual message content - messages are analyzed in real-time and only aggregated metrics are saved. Upon account deletion request, all Customer Data is permanently removed within 30 days. Inactive accounts (no activity for 12 months) may have data archived or deleted. Users can request data deletion at any time by contacting privacy@checktone.app.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Tone will remove Customer Data in accordance with GDPR and user requests. Upon account deletion request, we permanently delete all user data from our database including: user profiles, preferences, aggregated statistics, and OAuth tokens (Slack and Google Calendar). Data removal is completed within 30 days of request. Users can request deletion by contacting privacy@checktone.app. We do not archive Customer Data after deletion. Message content is never stored, only aggregated statistics which are deleted with the account.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Tone stores Customer Data in accordance with industry-standard security practices. We store only aggregated statistics (NOT message content) in a PostgreSQL database hosted on Supabase. All data is encrypted at rest. We use secure OAuth tokens for Slack and Google Calendar integrations, stored encrypted in the database. Data is stored only for the duration of active account use. Users can request data export or deletion at any time. We comply with GDPR requirements for EU users.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Irland, Niederlande

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted on Railway (application hosting) and Supabase (PostgreSQL database). All data is encrypted at rest and transmitted over HTTPS. We use managed cloud services with industry-standard security measures including automatic backups, encryption, and access controls.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Supabase (PostgreSQL database), Railway (Application hosting)

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://checktone.app/sub-processors

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) Anthropic Claude Haiku 4.5 (default) and Google Gemini 2.5 Flash

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM Tone's LLM does NOT retain Customer Data. Messages sent to Anthropic Claude (default) or Google Gemini for real-time analysis only. Claude: processed transiently, NOT stored or used for training, logs deleted 7-30 days. Gemini: retained up to 55 days.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Tone's LLM operates in a shared tenancy model. Messages are sent to either Anthropic Claude (default, using Claude Haiku 4.5 model) or Google Gemini (alternative, using Gemini 2.5 Flash) APIs for real-time tone analysis, depending on server configuration.