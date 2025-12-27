Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien ObscureHolidayBot retains only the minimum data required to operate the service, such as workspace installation identifiers, configuration settings, and scheduling preferences. No message content or private user messages are stored. Data is retained only for as long as the app is installed in a workspace or an active subscription exists.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten When a workspace uninstalls the app or requests data removal, all associated workspace data and configuration settings are deleted within a reasonable period. Backup data, if present, is removed according to standard operational retention schedules.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Customer data is stored securely using industry-standard cloud infrastructure. Access to stored data is restricted to application services required for normal operation. No data is sold or shared for advertising purposes.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud-hosted infrastructure using managed services. Data is stored in secured environments with network and access controls.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Railway

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://www.obscureholidaycalendar.com/subprocessors/