Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We only collect:
Your name and email address (upon registration)
Your Slack username and workspace (via Slack OAuth)
Your sports predictions
Feedback sent via the /suggest command
We do not read any private messages on Slack. The bot only interacts in public channels to which it has been invited.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
In accordance with the GDPR, you have the following rights:
Right of access to your data
Right to rectification
Right to erasure (right to be forgotten)
Right to data portability
Right to object
To exercise these rights, please contact us at hello@playmakerly.fr.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Your data will be retained for as long as your account remains active. It will be deleted within 30 days of a request for deletion.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Claude
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
API requests to Anthropic (Claude) have zero data retention. Anthropic does not store prompts or responses after processing. No user data is used for model training. Only structured data (predictions, scores, usernames) is stored in our own PostgreSQL dat
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Multi-tenant
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
User data is processed via the Anthropic API (Claude). Anthropic does not store or use API inputs/outputs for model training. Data is processed on Anthropic's US-based servers. No conversation data is retained by the LLM after the API request completes