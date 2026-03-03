Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We only collect: Your name and email address (upon registration) Your Slack username and workspace (via Slack OAuth) Your sports predictions Feedback sent via the /suggest command We do not read any private messages on Slack. The bot only interacts in public channels to which it has been invited.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten In accordance with the GDPR, you have the following rights: Right of access to your data Right to rectification Right to erasure (right to be forgotten) Right to data portability Right to object To exercise these rights, please contact us at hello@playmakerly.fr.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Your data will be retained for as long as your account remains active. It will be deleted within 30 days of a request for deletion.

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) Claude

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM API requests to Anthropic (Claude) have zero data retention. Anthropic does not store prompts or responses after processing. No user data is used for model training. Only structured data (predictions, scores, usernames) is stored in our own PostgreSQL dat

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Multi-tenant