Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Cotera retains Customer Data only for the duration necessary to provide the service. Chat conversations and agent execution logs are retained within the customer's Cotera organization. Cotera's zero-storage architecture means data from connected third-party services (including Slack) is processed temporarily and not stored long-term. Customers can request deletion of their data at any time by contacting support@cotera.co.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Cotera will remove Customer Data upon request or upon termination of the customer's account. Data deletion requests can be submitted to support@cotera.co and will be processed within 30 days in accordance with GDPR and CCPA requirements. Slack-specific data (workspace installation records, conversation metadata) is deleted when the app is uninstalled.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Cotera stores Customer Data in encrypted databases hosted on Google Cloud Platform. Slack message content sent to the Coco bot is processed through Cotera's AI agent system and stored as conversation history within the customer's Cotera organization. Cotera does not store copies of Slack workspace messages beyond what is sent directly to the bot.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted on Google Cloud Platform with SOC 2 Type II certified infrastructure.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Mistral, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Open Source models
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Some of Cotera's LLM providers are configured with zero-retention API agreements. Customer data sent to these LLM providers for processing is not retained by the providers after the API response is delivered. Conversation history is retained within Cotera
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Cotera's LLM operates in a shared infrastructure model with logical tenant isolation. Each customer's data is processed within their organization's context and is not accessible to other tenants. LLM requests are made via API to third-party providers.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Cotera's LLM processes data primarily in the United States via API calls to Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google. Customer data sent to LLM providers is transmitted over encrypted connections and is not stored by the LLM providers beyond the duration of the API.