Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Cotera retains Customer Data only for the duration necessary to provide the service. Chat conversations and agent execution logs are retained within the customer's Cotera organization. Cotera's zero-storage architecture means data from connected third-party services (including Slack) is processed temporarily and not stored long-term. Customers can request deletion of their data at any time by contacting support@cotera.co.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Cotera will remove Customer Data upon request or upon termination of the customer's account. Data deletion requests can be submitted to support@cotera.co and will be processed within 30 days in accordance with GDPR and CCPA requirements. Slack-specific data (workspace installation records, conversation metadata) is deleted when the app is uninstalled.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Cotera stores Customer Data in encrypted databases hosted on Google Cloud Platform. Slack message content sent to the Coco bot is processed through Cotera's AI agent system and stored as conversation history within the customer's Cotera organization. Cotera does not store copies of Slack workspace messages beyond what is sent directly to the bot.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted on Google Cloud Platform with SOC 2 Type II certified infrastructure.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Google

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://cotera.co/legal/security

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) Mistral, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Open Source models

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM Some of Cotera's LLM providers are configured with zero-retention API agreements. Customer data sent to these LLM providers for processing is not retained by the providers after the API response is delivered. Conversation history is retained within Cotera

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Cotera's LLM operates in a shared infrastructure model with logical tenant isolation. Each customer's data is processed within their organization's context and is not accessible to other tenants. LLM requests are made via API to third-party providers.