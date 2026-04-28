AWS LangSmith Fleet

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Any custom model endpoint (Anthropic, OpenAI, and others)
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
We do not retain any LLM data as we do not host the models ourselves.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
We do not host models, and we do not store users LLM API keys. Users are expected to provide their own LLM api keys, and pay for their usage. We have a feature for users to store any arbitrary secret, and that is where they put their keys.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
We do not store any LLM data as we do not host the models ourselves.