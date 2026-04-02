Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Superscale does not retain any Slack Customer Data. Messages are sent in real-time through the Slack API and are not stored, cached, or logged by Superscale. The only data stored is the OAuth access token required to maintain the integration connection, which is retained until the user disconnects the integration.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten When a user disconnects the Slack integration from Superscale, the OAuth access token is immediately deleted. No Slack Customer Data is archived at any point. Users can disconnect at any time through the Superscale Integrations settings, which revokes and removes all stored credentials.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Superscale does not store any Slack Customer Data such as messages, channels, user profiles, or files. Only the OAuth access token is stored in an encrypted database to authenticate API requests. No Slack data is transmitted to or stored by any third-party services.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Deutschland

Details zum Daten-Hosting We host our data on AWS.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) Open AI, Google, Anthropic

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM No Slack Customer Data is retained by the LLM providers. Superscale uses API-tier access with all providers (Anthropic, Google, OpenAI), which guarantees zero data retention for training purposes.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Superscale’s LLM operates in a multi-tenant architecture with strict logical isolation between customers. Each organization’s data is scoped by unique identifiers and never shared across tenants.