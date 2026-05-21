MuleSoft provides a unified platform to federate, govern, and observe APIs, AI agents, MCPs, and model interactions across any gateway, application, or environment. MuleSoft's integration with Slack brings your AI and API environment directly where your team works and collaborates.The Problem We Solve IT leaders and AI teams often face fragmented infrastructure and inconsistent governance that slows down development and increases risk. The MuleSoft Agent cuts through the complexity by answering questions, triggering actions, proactively alerting on failures, and eliminating the costly context-switching that breaks team flow.What you can do: - Set up which alerts are sent to Slack channels or DMs. - Connect the MuleSoft Platform MCP Server to Slackbot seamlessly - [Limited GA] Chat conversationally in channels and DMs with the MuleSoft Agent. Just tag @MuleSoft in any channel or DM.This version of the MuleSoft Agent for Slack will only serve the Canada Hyperforce region, if you are in a different region please install your regional app.This tool uses generative AI, which can produce inaccurate or harmful responses. Review for accuracy and safety before using.
MuleSoft (CA) kann Folgendes einsehen:
MuleSoft (CA) kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.
Diese App bietet zwar ggf. HIPAA-Compliance, Slack hat jedoch keine Geschäftspartnervereinbarung mit Drittanbietern von Anwendungen, einschließlich derjenigen im Slack Marketplace. Daher bist du dafür verantwortlich, die Compliance des Anbieters zu überprüfen und eine entsprechende Vereinbarung vor der Aktivierung abzuschließen.
Sicherheit
Unterstützt Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Hat ein dediziertes Sicherheitsteam
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Kontakt für Sicherheitsfragen
support@mulesoft.com
Hat ein Programm zur Mitteilung von Schwachstellen
no
Hat ein Prämienprogramm für das Aufspüren von Sicherheitslücken (Bug Bounty)
no
Erfordert Autorisierung/Verbindungen von Drittanbietern