Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Your personal data collected by Perdoo is stored for the time necessary for the purposes for which such data has been collected and/or as long as Perdoo has a legitimate interest to store such data. Perdoo also stores your personal data as long as required by law or pursuant to a court order or an order of a public authority. If necessary, Perdoo furthermore stores your personal data until the expiry of applicable limitation periods in order to be able to assert existing legal claims.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten As a company based in the EU, we archive/remove data in accordance with GDPR, including your rights to data erasure, data rectification, or restriction of data processing.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Data is stored in Amazon Web Services Data Centres in Ireland. As such, your data never leaves the EU. We store our customer data in multi-tenant databases. Generally speaking, we do not have individual databases for each customer, although we do offer this service to some of our enterprise clients. However strict privacy controls exist in our application code to ensure data privacy and prevent one customer from accessing another customer’s data.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Irland

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Amazon Web Services

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes