With the Brandfolder app for Slack you can search for and share your digital assets, preview content for Brandfolder links (even if they're private), and approve requests for access to your resources, all from within your favorite collaboration hub! Note: in order to use this app, you or someone in your team's workspace must have an account with Brandfolder (a paid service).
Brandfolder kann Folgendes einsehen:
Brandfolder kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.