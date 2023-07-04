Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Conclude will retain personal data we process on behalf of a Customer (a company or organization using the paid or free plan) as long as needed to provide Services to the Customer. We will retain and use this personal information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. As a Customer, you can request a data takeout or data deletion by sending an email to data-privacy@conclude.io. On receiving an official request from a Customer, Conclude shall, within 30 days, handle the request on behalf of the Customer. Conclude AS' data retention policy is in accordance with the GDPR.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We take the protection of your data very seriously. You may at all times contact us on
data-privacy@conclude.io for inquiries about what personal data we have stored about you and request that we delete personal data about you for which Conclude is the Data Controller. Conclude AS' data archival and removal policy is in accordance with the GDPR.
For more details, please see our data privacy policy at https://conclude.io/privacy-policy.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data in Conclude is stored in Google Cloud Platform, in a data center located in the USA.
All data is encrypted at rest using AES-256 encryption. All data is stored in a high availability database, with daily backups and point-in-time recovery. All traffic between the server and Slack, and between the server and web browser, is encrypted and sent over TLS 1.2 or higher.
If you have any questions regarding our protection or processing of your data, please contact us
by email: data-policy@conclude.io.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Google Cloud Platform, USA
Customers can get detailed information about our data security details upon request.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
OpenAI 4o
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Conclude only invokes calls to OpenAI APIs if this has been enabled by the customer.
Conclude does not store any data related to LLMs.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
If the customer enables email and turns on email summarization for Conclude Apps, Conclude will use the OpenAI API to create a summary of incoming emails,
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Conclude only invokes calls to OpenAI APIs if this has been enabled by the customer.
Conclude does not store any data related to LLMs.