Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten

We do incremental, encrypted backups of the DynamoDB datastore every 10 minutes to Amazon S3 which is designed to offer 99.999999999% durability for the data in the event of a problem or catastrophic failure of DynamoDB. We provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This request must be made by the customer, and upon additional verification, Clubhouse will hard delete all information from currently-running production systems within one month of the deletion request.