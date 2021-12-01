Tap My Back - Employee Recognition

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
At Tap My Back, we take your privacy seriously and are committed to only collecting and retaining the personal information that is necessary for us to provide our services. We will retain your Personal Information for as long as is necessary to fulfill the services that you have requested, comply with any laws or regulations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements, unless we receive a verified request under an applicable privacy law for earlier deletion of such Personal Information. Where permitted under applicable law, Tap My Back may retain your data longer for a legitimate business interest where business benefit is not outweighed by your personal rights and freedoms. Data entered into the Tap My Back and processed on behalf of our Customers as a service provider or processor is retained in accordance with any applicable agreement between Tap My Back and its Customer.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Your data will be removed by us once an Administrator discontinues the use of our Services and enough time has elapsed for the data to be considered ready for removal. The Administrators associated with your account hold responsibility for your data and, in most cases, must give their consent for any removal or changes to it.
We will archive all employee emails older than 5 years without activity and remove them from the active email system.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We will regularly review the personal information we have collected and delete any information that is no longer necessary for us to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Our data is hosted using Azure infrastructure and services.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Azure
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter