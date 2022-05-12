The Calamari Slack integration lets your team manage leave requests, clock in/out, track breaks, and request attendance corrections - all without leaving Slack. Combined with Calamari's web and mobile apps, you get a complete HR platform covering Time Off, Time & Attendance, Core HR, and Performance Reviews.
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Rated 4.7/5 on Capterra :star::star::star::star::star:
:earth_americas: See what thousands of remote and hybrid companies worldwide say about Calamari:
"The approval flow and seamless integration with Slack have significantly reduced the approval time for requests." - Parker R., VP, People, Mission & Culture
"The integration with Slack has been a huge bonus - staff don't need to log in to yet another app and instead can manage time off and clocking in/out right from Slack." - Sarah S., Operations Coordinator
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Why you should choose Calamari?
Your managers and employees don't have to leave Slack to:
:one: Send / Approve / Deny / Comment Leave Requests - makes Leave Management simple
:two: Clock-in / Clock-out / Take a break / Choose Project - generates clear timesheets
:three: Request attendance corrections - no need to switch to the web app
:four: Get birthday & anniversaries notifications - builds well working teams!
And on top of that:
:five: You get the top-notch Customer Service
:six: Can use Time Off, Time & Attendance, Core HR, and Performance Reviews modules via web and mobile apps
:seven: You can integrate Calamari with other apps: Google Calendar, MS Office, Jira and more!
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Get Started Today!
Start your free trial today and see how Calamari can simplify your time off and attendance management — no credit card required. Visit https://www.calamari.io/integration/slack
to get started.
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Want to know more about Calamari?
:electric_plug: Seamless Slack Integration:
Sign in with Slack (SSO)
Automatic Slack status updates for out-of-office, leave, and remote work
Custom emojis for each absence type synced to Slack statuses
Holiday calendar sync to Slack statuses
Approve or deny requests directly from Slack notifications
Daily and weekly availability reminders
Birthday and anniversary notifications
Import employees from your Slack workspace
:palm_tree: Leave Management:
Configurable leave policies for various countries
Multi-level approval process
Multiple leave types: national holidays, sick days, PTO
Team calendars, capacity management, and absence tracking
Export leave history as Excel or PDF reports
:stopwatch: Attendance Management:
Multiple clock-in methods: web, mobile, Slack, QR codes, iBeacon
Real-time tracking, reporting, and attendance corrections
Overtime and late arrival notifications
Export data for payroll processing
:file_folder: Core HR:
Central employee database with org structure
Custom fields and document management
Automated reminders for expiring documents and certifications
Employee directory with search and filters
People reports with Excel export
:bar_chart: Performance Reviews:
Flexible questionnaires (open-ended, rating scales, multiple choice)
90°-360° configurations: self, peer, and manager reviews
AI-assisted manager summaries
Automated reminders - no manual follow-ups
:repeat: Additional Integrations:
Google Calendar, Google Workspace, Apple Calendar, Office 365
JIRA, Asana, Basecamp
Public API for custom integrations
Start your free trial today!