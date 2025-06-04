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Guru

Mehr Möglichkeiten, Guru in Slack zu nutzen

Mit Workflow-Builder automatisieren

Verwandle mit dem Workflow-Builder* alltägliche Prozesse in Automatisierungen, ohne auch nur eine Zeile Code zu schreiben. Füge Workflows Drittanbietertools wie Guru hinzu, um die Arbeit und Abläufe aus Slack heraus zu organisieren, und nutze Vorlagen für einen schnellen Start. Mehr Infos über Automatisierungen

Für Guru verfügbare Vorlagen:

Neue Guru-Karte

Formular in Slack ausfüllen, um eine neue Guru-Karte zu erstellen

* Workflow-Builder ist nur in kostenpflichtigen Abonnements verfügbar