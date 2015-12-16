The Samanage Slack app enables integrating between Samanage and Slack for receiving Samanage notifications on new incidents and SLA breaches in a specific Slack channel. Samanage delivers 100% SaaS enterprise service desk and IT asset management solutions that instantly offer extensive visibility into every incident and every service request. Visibility into service management is uniquely defined by Samanage through a highly intuitive interface, rich reporting, real-time peer-to-peer benchmarking into performance metrics, and actionable insights gathered from millions of service requests. With this one-of-a-kind approach to visibility of enterprise services, Samanage enables an unprecedented level of confidence to IT service management. Shifting the value equation for how services are delivered to the enterprise, Samanage is leading the next generation of ITSM solutions. Samanage is a paid service. You are welcome to sign up for a free 14 day trial.