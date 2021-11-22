Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
CreateShift Ltd will retain data as per the terms of service https://www.prodpad.com/terms-of-service/ and should always be referred to for current retention of data.
On cessation of processing of Personal Data by CreateShift, or termination of the Agreement, CreateShift shall permit Customer (at its option) to:
1. extract a complete copy of all Personal Data by secure file transfer and securely wipe all other copies of the Personal Data processed by CreateShift or any Sub-processor unless required to retain such data in order to comply with applicable laws; or
2. request CreateShift to delete the Personal Data (and procure that any Sub-processor does the same) unless required to retain such data in order to comply with applicable laws.
If the Customer fails to exercise its rights under paragraphs 1 and 2 above, CreateShift shall delete the Personal Data (and procure that any Sub-processor does the same) within 90 days following the termination of the Agreement, unless required to retain such data in order to comply with applicable laws.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
CreateShift Ltd will delete/archive data as per the terms of service. Users have a choice from passive delete (don't do anything and we'll delete when needed) or active delete where you can ask us to delete your data when you cancel your account or trial. Optionally you can "park" you account which means we won't delete your data. Full details please see https://www.prodpad.com/terms-of-service/ and data deletion policy and https://help.prodpad.com/article/720-compliance
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
CreateShift Ltd will store data as per the terms of service https://www.prodpad.com/terms-of-service/ (clause 4). We store data in AWS EU region using a high availability cluster using encryption at rest. Data is backed up nightly and we maintain point in time recovery and the database is sync'd to a second region in EU.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Irland, Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Data is hosted in the cloud using AWS Ireland with warm standby in Frankfurt.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
GPT-4o
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Prompts sent to the LLMs are retained for 30 days for abuse identification. Otherwise data generated by the LLMs and stored in the user’s account is retained as per ProdPad’s T&Cs.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Data is not stored by the LLM nor used to train the LLMs. Data generated by the LLMs in response to user’s prompt is stored in their account if the user prompts the data to be stored.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
LLMs used currently reside in the US and the data generated is stored in EU (AWS Ireland/Germany) when the user prompts the data to be stored in their account.