Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Doorbell.io Ltd will retain data as long as your account remains active. Once you close your account, it all gets deleted, and then gets removed from the rolling database backups after 30 days.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Doorbell.io Ltd has a 30 day rolling database backup policy, so any data which gets deleted will get fully removed after 30 days when the database backups expire.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Doorbell.io Ltd data is encrypted at rest (as well as in transit).

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Digital Ocean

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes