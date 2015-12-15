Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Doorbell.io Ltd will retain data as long as your account remains active. Once you close your account, it all gets deleted, and then gets removed from the rolling database backups after 30 days.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Doorbell.io Ltd has a 30 day rolling database backup policy, so any data which gets deleted will get fully removed after 30 days when the database backups expire.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Doorbell.io Ltd data is encrypted at rest (as well as in transit).
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Digital Ocean
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter