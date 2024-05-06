Employee Advocacy by Sprout Social

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Customer data is retained for the duration of the customer’s contract. At the termination of the contract, Sprout Social can (at the customer’s election) delete or return to the customer their personal data held in Sprout Social’s possession upon written request. Unless otherwise noted, data will be retained for up to thirteen (13) months after termination of the contract for purposes of future account reactivation.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Sprout Social does not automatically archive or remove data within the Employee Advocacy application. Customers may delete data at their discretion.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
The Employee Advocacy platform and all customer data are stored within Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers in the United States. All data is encrypted at rest with AES-256 or greater and in transit over public networks with TLS 1.2 or greater.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA, Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Our services are Cloud Hosted on AWS in us-east and eu-central.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no