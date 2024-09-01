Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Redbooth will retain your information for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you services. If you wish to cancel your account or request that we no longer use your information to provide you services, you may delete your account.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We will try to delete your information quickly upon request. Please note, however, that there might be latency in deleting information from our servers and backed-up
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Redbooth’s secure cloud collaboration platform is hosted by Amazon Web Services in a highly secure, fully-redundant data center which has achieved PCI DSS Level 1, ISO 27001 certification and has successfully completed multiple SAS70 Type II audits. Data at rest is stored in Amazon S3 and AWS RDS mysql database is inside a Virtual Private Cloud, which has very tightly controlled access via a gateway machine.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no