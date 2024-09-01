Verfahren zu Anfragen für die Datenlöschung

Redbooth will retain your information for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you services. If you wish to cancel your account or request that we no longer use your information to provide you services, you may delete your account. We will try to delete your information quickly upon request. Please note, however, that there might be latency in deleting information from our servers and backed-up.