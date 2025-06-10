Simple Poll

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data is retained for the period the users make use of the services (and storage of personal data for 7 years thereafter) with the exception of user data, which is automatically deleted within 24 months of inactivity.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
For manual deletion, users can delete their account in the dashboard, which deletes it immediately (this will delete any associated personal data such as the user’s email address. It will also delete all of the polls and votes created by the user).
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All Customer data is encrypted in transit and at rest and stored in multiple locations at our hosting provider’s data centres to ensure availability and data redundancy. Data is regularly backed up and we have a tested backup, recovery and disaster procedure to ensure business continuity. Any system failure is alerted to our team immediately.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA, Vereinigtes Königreich
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud storage
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no