Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien At any time during the then-current Term, Betterworks will provide Customer with access to the Customer Data in the then-current standard export format or another industry-standard format mutually agreed by the Parties. At expiration or termination, Betterworks shall delete Customer Data within 30 (thirty) days.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten At any time during the then-current Term, Betterworks will provide Customer with access to the Customer Data in the then-current standard export format or another industry-standard format mutually agreed by the Parties. At expiration or termination, Betterworks shall delete Customer Data within 30 (thirty) days.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung For the duration of the Term, Betterworks will maintain administrative, physical, and technical safeguards that meet then-current and relevant industry standards related to the privacy, security, confidentiality, integrity, and availability of Customer Data, including, without limitation, by maintaining a written information security program that includes applicable policies, procedures, training, and technology controls designed to protect Customer Data from unauthorized access, use, disclosure, alteration, or destruction.