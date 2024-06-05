Employee recognition built for Slack: Give tacos. Feel appreciated. Repeat. Trusted by 3,000+ teams • 4.8/5 on G2 (700+ reviews) HeyTaco makes it easy for teammates to recognize each other inside Slack. No separate app. No new login. Just a simple, human way to say “great work” every day. :tada: How it works

Everyone gets 5 tacos a day to give to teammates. Mention someone, add a :taco:, and write a note. That moment of appreciation shows up publicly in Slack, where the whole team can see it and cheer it on.

• Give tacos to anyone on your team, instantly

• Recognition appears publicly in your Slack channels

• 5 tacos a day keeps recognition thoughtful, fair, and consistent :trophy: Turn tacos into rewards

• Redeem tacos for gift cards, custom rewards, swag, or charity donations

• 2,000+ instant digital gift cards available in 100+ countries

• Set your own custom rewards like extra PTO, lunch with the CEO, or anything your team loves :birthday: Celebrate every milestone

• Birthday and work anniversary shoutouts, handled for you

• HeyTaco posts to your team channel so everyone can join in

• Set it up once and never miss an important moment :bar_chart: See your culture in action

• Leaderboards show who’s giving and receiving tacos

• Spot unsung heroes and teammates who may be missing recognition

• Track participation and uncover culture trends with reports :yellow_heart: Why teams love HeyTaco

• 85% daily engagement, so recognition becomes part of the workday

• Up and running in under 60 seconds, no training required

• Works for remote, hybrid, and in-office teams

• SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant Free for 30 days. No credit card required. Install and start recognizing your team today. :taco: